iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.84 and last traded at $179.3490, with a volume of 15185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.88.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

