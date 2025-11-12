SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.2850, with a volume of 1942608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,374,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.