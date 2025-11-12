Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.95 and last traded at $189.6890, with a volume of 742307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

