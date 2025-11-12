iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.39 and last traded at $84.3560, with a volume of 1175201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

