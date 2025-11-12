Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.36 and last traded at $140.1850, with a volume of 17882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

