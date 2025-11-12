Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,040 at Jefferies Financial Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,096.67.

Beazley Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Beazley

Shares of LON:BEZ remained flat at GBX 905 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,699. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 728 and a 52-week high of GBX 983.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 876.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 887.25. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 785 per share, for a total transaction of £50,240. Also, insider John Reizenstein bought 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 786 per share, with a total value of £39,999.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,561 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,546. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

