Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.79 and last traded at $75.7540, with a volume of 1087066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
