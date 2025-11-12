Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.79 and last traded at $75.7540, with a volume of 1087066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 693,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

