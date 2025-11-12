ArcBest Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
ArcBest has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.
ArcBest Stock Performance
ARCB stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ArcBest
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Guardian Pharmacy Stock Pops on Q3 Strength and Upbeat Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.