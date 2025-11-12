Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RWAYZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 1,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

