uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22, Zacks reports. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.19%. uCloudlink Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

UCL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 32,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,124. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 4.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uCloudlink Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of uCloudlink Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uCloudlink Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

