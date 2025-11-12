Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) versus FMC (NYSE:FMC) Critical Contrast

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Davis Commodities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FMC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 2.42% 9.36% 3.51% Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FMC and Davis Commodities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 2 10 3 0 2.07 Davis Commodities 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FMC presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 110.31%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Davis Commodities.

91.9% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FMC has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davis Commodities has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FMC and Davis Commodities”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $3.61 billion 0.49 $341.10 million ($4.24) -3.34 Davis Commodities $132.37 million 0.26 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Davis Commodities.

Summary

FMC beats Davis Commodities on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Davis Commodities

(Get Free Report)

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.