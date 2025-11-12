Enbridge Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9425 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$68.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,238. The firm has a market cap of C$148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.70. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$56.51 and a 52 week high of C$70.39.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

