Enbridge Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9425 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Enbridge Stock Performance
TSE:ENB traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$68.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,238. The firm has a market cap of C$148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.70. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$56.51 and a 52 week high of C$70.39.
Enbridge Company Profile
