Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 2,035,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

