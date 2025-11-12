Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $18.75 on Wednesday, hitting $256.27. The stock had a trading volume of 80,058,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,999,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

