Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.4450.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Keppel in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

