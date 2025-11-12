iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 227781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028,341 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,709 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

