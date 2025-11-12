Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given New GBX 540 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 750 to GBX 540 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 815.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

HFG traded up GBX 2.50 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 498. 21,059,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,131. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 480 and a 12-month high of GBX 966. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 657.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Murrells bought 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Featured Articles

