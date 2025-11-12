Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HBANM stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $25.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

