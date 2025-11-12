Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on November 28th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.86. 115,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$308.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.28%.The company had revenue of C$39.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

