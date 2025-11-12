RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.66, Zacks reports. RWE had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

RWE Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. RWE has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $54.52.

Get RWE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $53.30 target price on RWE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised RWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered RWE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RWE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

RWE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.