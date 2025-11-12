Arrow Exploration’s (AXL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of LON:AXL traded down GBX 0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.90. The company has a market cap of £31.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 10 and a 12 month high of GBX 28.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Featured Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin.

