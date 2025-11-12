Arrow Exploration’s (AXL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of LON:AXL traded down GBX 0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.90. The company has a market cap of £31.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 10 and a 12 month high of GBX 28.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Guardian Pharmacy Stock Pops on Q3 Strength and Upbeat Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.