E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Posts Earnings Results

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. E.On had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.81%.

E.On Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. 39,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,999. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About E.On

See Also

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

