E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Posts Earnings Results

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. E.On had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.81%.
E.On Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. 39,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,999. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
About E.On
