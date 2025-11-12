Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

AUTL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,644. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,891.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 809.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

