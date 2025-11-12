Microvision’s (MVIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Microvision in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Microvision Stock Performance

Shares of Microvision stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 17,620,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,203. The company has a market capitalization of $282.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 146.46% and a negative net margin of 3,470.59%.The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

Institutional Trading of Microvision

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,760,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microvision by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,830,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,693 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Microvision during the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microvision by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 868,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microvision by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 921,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 782,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

