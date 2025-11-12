Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.37), reports. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Paramount Skydance’s revenue for the quarter was up 0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Paramount Skydance updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Paramount Skydance Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSKY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,916,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paramount Skydance has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.83, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.91.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

