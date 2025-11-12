Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,150 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,127.25.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jet2

Jet2 Trading Up 2.0%

Jet2 Company Profile

Shares of JET2 stock traded up GBX 26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,342. 17,178,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,266. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,088 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.