Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.99%.
Isuzu Motors Stock Up 5.2%
Shares of ISUZY stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.60. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $14.76.
About Isuzu Motors
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.