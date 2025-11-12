Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of ISUZY stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.60. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $14.76.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

