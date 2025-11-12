Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

Loar Stock Performance

LOAR stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. 1,506,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,108. Loar has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

Get Loar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loar by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Loar by 98.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,984,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,607,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after buying an additional 662,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Loar by 553.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 385,926 shares in the last quarter.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.