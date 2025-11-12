M&G PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,173,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292,711 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $171,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

