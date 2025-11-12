iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

