SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

