TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,285 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $73,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenex by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,886,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in argenex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in argenex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in argenex by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $889.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $789.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.22. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $893.52.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price target on argenex in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on shares of argenex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $879.28.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

