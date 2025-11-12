TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $60,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $433,844.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,093.96. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $437,060.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,033.52. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,768 shares of company stock worth $4,373,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

