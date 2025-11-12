M&G PLC Has $34.98 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $34,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $690.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $620.68 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $621.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.75.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.