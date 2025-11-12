Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 92,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $81,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after buying an additional 226,960 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.