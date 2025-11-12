ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $616,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Zoetis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3%

Zoetis stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.26 and a 1-year high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

