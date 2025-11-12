TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,619 shares during the period. JFrog makes up about 2.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $149,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 90.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $65.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on JFrog from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $1,642,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,084,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,663,648.76. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 4,908 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $232,099.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,242.85. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,492 shares of company stock worth $21,669,950. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

