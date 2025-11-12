Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.8750.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $652.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

