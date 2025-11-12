Cenntro (CENN) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cenntro to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cenntro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cenntro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cenntro Competitors 859 2308 2602 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Cenntro’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenntro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million -$44.87 million -0.26 Cenntro Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 14.55

This table compares Cenntro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cenntro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -139.15% -39.26% -23.58% Cenntro Competitors -118.49% -40.06% -22.11%

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro’s peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cenntro peers beat Cenntro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cenntro

(Get Free Report)

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.