PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 28,965 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,689,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $776,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.