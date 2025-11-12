M&G PLC Buys 271,481 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,481 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $59,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

