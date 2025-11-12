Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,020 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,087 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $78,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1%

Autodesk stock opened at $301.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

