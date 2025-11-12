O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,355.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,251 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.06.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

