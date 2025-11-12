PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $212,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $773.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

