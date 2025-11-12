SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after buying an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $457.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.01 and its 200-day moving average is $467.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $576.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.