KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $69,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 19.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.