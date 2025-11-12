PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 95,385 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $240,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.88. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

