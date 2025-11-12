lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Purchased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,434 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $54,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 36.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,149,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

