SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.6%

AMD stock opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

