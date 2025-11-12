National Pension Service Acquires 413,121 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

National Pension Service grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,121 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.27% of Amphenol worth $323,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.